Fresno restaurants donated meals to local hospitals on Easter Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Local hospitals received special meals after several Fresno restaurants donated meals on Easter Sunday.

The Fresno chapter of the California Restaurant Association rallied local restaurants to deliver 380 meals to Community Regional Medical Center, Clovis Community Hospital, Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center, and Valley Children’s Hospital.

“At Community Medical Centers with our three hospitals, Fresno Heart Surgical, Community Regional, and Clovis Community, we have a lot of people working. We have 8,600 employees. That’s like a city and 1,400 doctors. Where they’re bringing food to them and taking care of them so they can take care of other people. It’s priceless,” Katie Zenovich with Community Medical Centers said.

The restaurants that donated included:

13 Prime Steak

Campagnia

Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant

KFC

KuniSama

The Mad Duck

Max’s Bistro

Namikaze

Papi’s Mex Grill

The Point Patio Bar & Bistro

Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew

Sabor Mexican Bar & Bistro

Sal’s Mexican Restaurants

Trelio

Vino Grille & Spirits.





