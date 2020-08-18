Fresno residents may experience rolling blackouts today

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Due to the extreme heat and added pressure on its power grids, PG&E tweeted on Monday evening that Fresno residents may experience rolling blackouts rotating throughout the city.

The blackouts are to be expected between 4:00-10:00 p.m. Outages are planned to be short in the duration of 1 to 3 hours to lessen impacts on customers.

City officials ask drivers to treat traffic signals that are not working or flashing red because of blackouts, as a four-way stop.

Any cooling centers that are affected by the blackouts, Fresno FAX will be providing free transportation to the nearest cooling center still operating or provide a bus as a cooling station, according to city officials.

