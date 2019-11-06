Fresno Rescue Mission to Fresno City College: how 30 men transformed their lives

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Tuesday was signing day at the Fresno Rescue Mission as a crowd of people who had turned their lives around pledged to continue their education at Fresno City College.

Matthew Dildine is the CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission. He said the future students have worked so hard to turn their lives around.

“Some of these guys were living on the street they were living lives of brokenness and were in places where they had no hope,” said Dildine. “But, today we celebrated their transformation.”

A total of 30 men were accepted to attend Fresno City College in front of a crowd of people cheering them on. Elliott Brown was one of those putting pen to paper: he said this it’s a dream come true.

“Right now I feel awesome I feel great,” said Brown. “You know this is the first opportunity I have had in my life to go to college.”

Brown said the Fresno Rescue Mission changed his life. He said the rescue mission helped him back on his feet again.

“I am a changed person now,” said Brown. “I have been clean for about 18 months now and right now I have a job at the Fresno Rescue Mission in the warehouse.”

Fresno City College Vice President, Don Lopez, spoke to these new students about the importance of furthering their education.

“I want to see them walk across the stage and I want to shake their hand as they accomplish something,” said Lopez. “When they didn’t think they were going to go to college this is an amazing day.”

Cutter Randrup also signed his letter to go to Fresno City College. He said this was something he never thought could happen.

“You know I was lost in addiction,” said Randrup. “I was addicted and had reached my very bottom,”

But through the rescue mission’s recovery program he was able to change his life around and become a college student.

“I am going to go to Fresno City College getting my general education out of the way and I want to open up my own recovery home,” said Randrup.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.