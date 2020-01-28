Fresno remembers Kobe Bryant through art

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Through memorials and candles, fans across the world are remembering the great Kobe Bryant. A legend and role model to many, Bryant meant so much to people around the world. In Fresno, residents are honoring him through art.

Tattoo artist and muralist Omar “Super” Huerta opened his shop Monday ready to commemorate Bryant.

“What it does for me is, to try and help, to go through this situation all of us together. I want to be able to feel like we’re all standing under the same circumstances,” Huerta said.

Kobe fan and Fresno State athlete Nikoh Mitchell said he knew he wanted to get a tattoo as soon as he heard the news Sunday.

“I know Kobe is an idol around the world. He’s a superhero to millions of people, he was a superhero for me,” Mitchell said.

He said he’ll now look at his tattoo and think of Kobe’s mentality.

“Pure motivation, motivation and to always remind you to take every day as your last,” Mitchell said.

“Super” Huerta is also a muralist and has painted murals all over Fresno, including one of the late Nipsey Hussle.

He said he will paint one of Kobe this week right across his murals of Derek Carr, Tom Flores, and Jose Ramirez.

“I have been a Lakers fan for a long time, especially when Kobe was in his prime, so I definitely want to do the same thing I did with Nipsey. I want to put a mural up of him that we can all share,” Huerta said.

Just last April, Huerta was painting a mural of Nipsey Hussle, and now, not even a year later, he’ll be painting a mural of another icon, lost far too soon.

“It’s very personal, like I said, I’m a huge fan of Nipsey, still to this day, but Kobe man, Kobe’s beyond that. I think I’m gonna probably be a little quiet the whole time,” Huerta said.

Huerta said he will start the Kobe Bryant mural on Thursday at 7 p.m. on N. Blackstone and E Grant Avenues. He invites the community to join him.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.