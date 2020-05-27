Fresno providing masks for local businesses starting to reopen

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Approximately 14,000 facemasks are being provided by the city of Fresno to help businesses that are beginning to open back up again.

Of the 14,000 being made available, there are 10,000 disposal surgical masks for customers and 4,000 cloth masks for employees.

“One of the biggest challenges that our businesses are having here in Fresno, in fact, anywhere around the country is that they begin to reopen, but there’s also the fact that the city is now requiring customers going into their stores to have masks,” the City of Fresno’s Mark Standriff said.

Customers, employees, and visitors (such as vendors and suppliers) are now required by emergency order to wear protective facial coverings inside buildings. Mayor Lee Brand’s mask initiative is designed to help everyone feel more comfortable.

“It’s just one way for us to be able to say thank you to the businesses out there that have been very patient while we’ve been dealing with COVID-19,” said Standriff. “And those businesses that weren’t allowed to stay open in the beginning that are now coming back to life and are starting to restore their own economies.”

The disposable surgical masks come in boxes of 50 and the washable cloth masks come in bags of 25. If a business would like to be put on the list for a delivery, they should call the City’s Code Enforcement Department at 559-621-8400.

For information on all city-issued emergency orders and other coronavirus-related decisions, visit the city’s website.

