Fresno printing shop making thousands of face shields for essential workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno printing shop has repurposed its machines to make high demand items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dumont Printing has made around 130,000 face shields and thousands of social distancing signs for healthcare workers and essential workers in need over the last month.

“It has just been unbelievably emotional for everyone involved,” said Owner Susan Moore.

Dumont Printing has been in business for the last 70 years but never made these products.

“It has been a huge shift for us,” said Moore. “We are not doing anything today that we did four weeks ago.”

The highly demanded shield is made out of plastic, elastic and foam.

“It is absolutely gratifying,” said Account Executive Gayle Gilbert. “We have had people that are calling in tears, desperate to get the necessary PPE (personal protective equipment).”

Moore said even though the business is busier than ever, there have been struggles.

“It was tough at first, it was really tough at first,” said Moore.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she had to let go of several employees due to a loss in revenue.

“We have employees that have been here over 40 years and it was very emotional,” said Moore.

The company was able to rehire all but three of those workers because of the demand for the shields and social distancing mats.

“They are grateful to be here and we are grateful to have them,” said Moore.

The shop is hoping to make 400,000 shields.

