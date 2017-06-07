Fresno Police Still Searching for Motive in Triple Homicide

Four men are shot in Southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning, leaving three of them dead. The Fresno Police Department said it was a result of a violent shootout in a house near Peach and Olive. Investigators said they’re still trying to determine if this was a home invasion or a robbery gone wrong.



Tou Yang recalls what happened around 8am on inside of his house off Hammond Avenue.



“My dad woke me up, I guess, like there’s dudes in our house and dude’s trying to rob us,” stated Tou.



Tou said two black men stormed into his house. His 30-year old brother and his father, Chong Yang, attempted to fight the suspects.



He said, “I got up, and then that’s about it. And then I confronted him (the suspect), then he just held onto my dad, and then I don’t know, they just went backward holding onto my dad or something like that. That’s about it.”



Chief Jerry Dyer said, “According to the 30-year old, the father, his father was being held by one of the suspects and a gun pointed at him, so he was held at gun point.”



Dyer said a shootout occurred between the two black male adults and Tou’s younger brother. The shooting started in the living room of the house, then proceeded outside by the suspect’s car. Dyer said an AR-15 rifle was used by the Asian victim, and the suspects used a handgun.



“I think perhaps a speculation or an assumption may be that this was some type of a home invasion perhaps for the purpose of obtaining money or maybe drugs, but we’ve yet to find any drugs at this time,” stated Dyer.



As a result of all the gun fire, the suspects died. They have been identified as men in their twenties, but their names have not been released. Chong suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died as well. Investigators said it’s unknown if Tou’s father, Chong, was shot by the suspects or by his own son.



Tou said, “It was just an exchange of gun fire between my brother and them (the suspects), so I think my brother may have hit him on accident or so too, but they did exchange gun fire.”