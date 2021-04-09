Fresno Police searching for suspect after gunshot grazes 2 at child’s birthday party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities continue to search for a male suspect after a 5-year-old was grazed by a stray bullet during a child’s birthday party near downtown Fresno Thursday evening.

At around 6:12 p.m. officers from the southwest policing district responded to a shooting near Kern Street and Collins Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 5-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot graze wound to her back.

The child was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where her injury was treated and she was later released, officials say.

Police say there was a second shooting victim, a 46-year-old man who also had a graze wound to his leg. The adult victim refused medical attention.

During their investigation, officers and Street Violence Bureau detectives found that a man attending the party was manipulating a firearm inside his clothing when the handgun discharged once, and the round struck the two victims.

Authorities say the suspect fled the location with the firearm.

The suspect was identified as Maurice Brown, 25. Police say Brown is a validated gang member and is wanted for multiple firearm and child endangerment charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect can contact Fresno Police Department Felony Assault Detective Rudy Montoya at 621- 2442 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno Police Department case 21019094.