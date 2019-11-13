Fresno police search for robbery suspect wearing skeleton mask

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating a robbery at the Get’N’Go convenience store at Peach Ave and Tulare Ave in southeast Fresno.

Police said the suspect wearing a skeleton-type mask entered the store around 6:30 a.m. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 20-25 years of age.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

