Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Fresno police search for robbery suspect wearing skeleton mask

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating a robbery at the Get’N’Go convenience store at Peach Ave and Tulare Ave in southeast Fresno. 

Police said the suspect wearing a skeleton-type mask entered the store around 6:30 a.m. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 20-25 years of age.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com