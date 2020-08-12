Fresno Police say they are seeing a spike in crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Violence is on the rise in Fresno across the city. Police say seven shootings, including one homicide in the span of 30 hours.

Officers say they are seeing the largest crime spike in crime since Zero Dollar Bail began in April. Police say about 50% of it is gang-related.

They believe the pandemic and the Zero Dollar Bail order play a role in the surge.

“Since April 6 we’ve seen our shootings increase dramatically,” said Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department.

Early Tuesday morning near Olive and Cedar, police say about two or four people were standing near Tyler and Ninth Street when a car drove by and someone inside started shooting.

“We do know that two people were struck by gunfire, one of those is an Asian male who ended up succumbing to his injuries on scene,” he said.

The other victim, a Hispanic male who is still in the hospital. As of right now, not much is known about the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Hours before this shooting, police say an apartment near Tulare and Potter was fired. A woman and child inside escaped injury.

Police believe the people inside were not the intended target. This shooting was one of seven shootings since Monday.

“The reality of it is we do know that a lot of our gang members are involved in these shootings either as the victim or on the suspect side and we do know that many of these folks would be in custody or being held if the jail was allowed to do that,” Bowlan said.

Bowlan says this year, from Jan. 1 to April 5, they were averaging about seven shootings per week and 15 stabbings per month.

But with the pandemic and the Zero Dollar Bail order, he says shootings have increased by 80 percent.

Bowlan says they are now seeing an average of 13 shootings per week and 24 stabbings a month. He says from April 6 to Aug. 2, Fresno has had 235 shootings.

“With that we have tried to put those resources we can out on the streets but when you have additional amounts of shootings and stabbings and other violent crime happening because of different circumstances that are going on in our community or throughout the state it wears a lot on our resources for patrol division also,” Bowlan said.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding any of the shootings, stabbings, or homicides to call them at (559) 621-7000.

