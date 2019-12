FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police officer was involved in a car crash responding to a call Friday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cedar and Barstow avenues.

Police said an officer was en route to call when the officer looked down and rear-ended an SUV.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

