Fresno Police need help finding missing man with dementia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police officers are asking for the public’s help Tuesday in finding an 81-year-old man who went missing.

Hollis Eugene Tunnell was last seen at around 10 a.m. walking away from his home on the 3100

block of north Brawley at Shields avenue.

Police describe him as balding with white hair and with a large beard.

He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve t-shirt and loose-fitting light blue jeans. Police say Hollis also goes by the nickname of “Gene.”

Hollis stands approximately 6’1” and weighs approximately 200 lbs. and has been diagnosed with dementia.

The missing man has been located, according to Fresno Police.