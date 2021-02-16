Fresno Police: Man wanted on charges of felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon after stand-off

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are on the lookout for a man who they say was involved in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a stand-off Tuesday in northeast Fresno.

Investigators say before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 911 operators received an “open line” call. Officers determined that there had been a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex near Fresno State on Sierra Madre and Maple Avenues.

When police arrived, they determined that a female and a small child were inside an apartment in the complex. Police negotiators were able to get the two of them to come out of the apartment, where officers found the woman had moderate injuries.

A male who investigators determined to be in a relationship with the woman and was potentially armed was found to not be on the scene. He is now wanted for felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are on the scene and will continue investigating. Stay with us for updates on this story.