Fresno Police investigating early morning break-in at luxury boutique

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Stephanie Foster Thomas is the Marketing Director at Sceptre & Sash Authentic Luxury and couldn’t believe it when she heard there was a break in at the store.

“I don’t know how they sleep at night,” said Thomas. “I felt really sad and disappointed that people would do this, especially just days before Christmas.”

Staff walked into a mess early this morning, after at 3:40 a.m. phone call from their security company.

“Our staff that arrived right away saw burglary tools out front, saw bags in disarray, strewn about the floor,” Thomas said. “Things that had been dropped on the way out, glass broken.”

But, when Thomas arrived, she saw something she didn’t expect.

“It gave me a catch, you know, my breath,” said Thomas. “I just said wow, I couldn’t believe the shape, I couldn’t believe the shape and how it just perfectly mirrored our tree.”

She says seeing that gave her a feeling of hope.

But, police say the Christmas-tree-like cut in the front security door is how the thieves broke into the Sceptre & Sash store at Shepherd Avenue and Champlain Drive in Northwest Fresno.

Police say, once inside, the thieves broke several glass cases to get to some of the expensive luxury hand and travel bags that the designer boutique keeps in stock.

Officers arrived less than four minutes after they got the call, but the thieves were already gone. Making-off with what the store is reporting as thousands of dollars of their inventory.

But, that’s when the store’s dedicated staff kicked-in to start cleaning up, restocking and repairing the damage– enabling Septre & Sash to open ontime today for regular business hours