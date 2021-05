FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating after a man was killed by a car while running across a street Saturday night.

The accident happened near Fruit and Dayton avenues.

Police say the victim was hit by a white Lexus driving northbound on Fruit.

The man died at the scene and has not been identified.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.