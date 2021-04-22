Fresno Police ‘fortunate’ outcome wasn’t worse after assault on former councilmember

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A former Fresno Police officer faces felony charges after the alleged assault of a former Fresno city councilman, who also served as a police officer.

Raymond Eddy was arrested Wednesday night after police say he assaulted and threatened to shoot and kill Oliver Baines. Eddy is also accused of driving under the influence.

Baines previously served in the Fresno Police Department and represented District 3 on Fresno City Council.

According to Lietenant Rob Beckwith with the Fresno Police Department, Eddy attacked Baines after a disagreement about a business venture between the two. The details of the disagreement have not been released.

Eddy was arrested at his apartment complex near the intersection of Nees and Poplar and faces felony charges of assault with a firearm and making a criminal threat.

Lt. Beckwith says Baines is recovering after sustaining minor injuries to his face, and that the altercation took place outside Eddy’s apartment.

“As Mr. baines was seated in his vehicle, Mr. Eddy punched Mr. Baines several times in the face while still holding the firearm.”

Eddy was released from the Fresno County Jail Thursday morning after posting bail and did not respond to questions outside his apartment from CBS47.

Lt. Beckwith says investigators are fortunate the gun didn’t go off during the struggle.

“We learned later that there was a round chambered in that firearm and that the safety was off,” Beckwith said.

After the assault, investigators say Eddy got into his car and drove through the complex and was stopped by officers. Lt. Beckwith says this incident should not reflect poorly on the Fresno Police Department as a whole.

“People can tend to look at this in the wrong way because they were former Fresno police officers,” he said. “This is a disagreement between two individuals that didn’t have anything to do with the police department.”

Oliver Baines could not be reached for comment for this story.