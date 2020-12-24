Fresno Police, fire departments see spike in COVID cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Fresno Fire Department is already stretched thin and is now facing another challenge.

“The last three weeks specifically, we definitely have seen the same (COVID-19) spike that the community is seeing and we attribute it to that. The community itself is seeing a spike. We interact all the time with the community because we are not able to telework in a fire engine or fire truck. We have to be there,” Shane Brown with the Fresno Fire Department said.

Brown said they have had 18 positive COVID-19 tests in the past three weeks, compared to just five in the first eight months of the pandemic.

He said they were able to largely avoid the virus for months by working swiftly to change protocols and put new safety measures in place.

Police said they now have 50 officers on leave due to COVID-19 related reasons but have had as many as 77. Like the fire department, they said they’re feeling the effects, but are also adjusting to make sure the city is covered.

Brown said for firefighters, it means answering the call no matter what.

“I’ve woke up to my phone ringing and a battalion chief saying ‘Hey I need you to go to engine five and drive because the engineer just went home sick,'” he said.

Brown said the department has a constant staffing agreement with the city, so every seat designated to have a firefighter will, which sometimes means forcing people to work.

“Tomorrow morning across the city somebody will probably get forced to stay and have to work Christmas Eve and cancel plans,” he said.

According to Brown, last year broke records with 3,800 fires and this year shattered them with 5,600 hundred.

“It’s definitely been a taxing year on our personnel but I think that it’s kind of a testament to our whole fire department starting at the top all the way down, you know everybody has sort of risen to the occasion,” he said.

As of Wednesday, there were three positive COVID cases within the fire department and two people isolating waiting for results.