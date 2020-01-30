Fresno Police Dept. Sergeant filed lawsuit against former and current Police Chiefs

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Former Police Chief Jerry Dyer and current Chief Andy Hall are being sued by a Seargent from the Fresno Police Department.



Sergeant Tony Bustos claims he was denied promotions in retaliation for raising a safety issue in the department

Bustos claims the department discriminates against officers who are not white.

Sergeant Bustos says the issues began in early 2017 when the department added a new ‘rank’ of corporal just above an officer.

He said he raised concerns to his supervisors and union that the corporals weren’t trained for their new roles.

“A corporal with little to no training in that capacity was thrust into supervising 40 officers on a patrol shift more than a seasoned sergeant would be assigned,” Bustos said.

Bustos attorney says that’s when the trouble started.

“He raised that concern and that concern was attributed to him and that got back to the chief and it’s our position that he then got into the dog house and couldn’t get promoted for a number of years,” Joseph Bolander, Bustos attorney said.

Bustos says he was passed over for candidates who didn’t score as well as he did.

He said that didn’t change when chief Hall who’d been a deputy chief under Dyer took over.

Chief hall passed Bustos over for a promotion in December.

“So chief dyer had moved on by this point but we don’t think that had really changed the culture in the department,” Bolander says.

Bustos says officers who are white are not penalized in the same way minorities and specifically, Hispanic’s are if they run afoul of the chief.

In response, former Chief Jerry Dyer issued a statement:

“In terms of discrimination, race had absolutely nothing to do with my decision not to promote sergeant Bustos. Chief andy hall said he cannot comment on pending litigation.”

