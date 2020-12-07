Fresno Police Department, City of Fresno to announce new police chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department and the City of Fresno will announce Paco Balderrama as the new police chief Tuesday, according to sources.

Paco Balderrama is currently the Deputy Chief for the Oklahoma City Police Department since April 2019 and has served in the department for the past 18 years.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says Balderrama is a Mexican-American born in El Paso, Texas, and his parents are Mexican. The department says they only have two ranks higher than major – deputy chief and chief.

The OCPD says Balderrama has a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Central Oklahoma, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management from Mid-American Christian University, and an associate’s degree in police science from Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City.