Fresno Police Commission has less than two months to present its recommendations

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – In less than two months, the Fresno Police Commission will be presenting a set of recommendations on changes they want to see within their city’s police department.

Head of the Fresno Police Commission Oliver Baines says they are looking at all police practices and procedures to identify areas for improvement.

“We are asking police officers to respond to things that are beyond the scope of what we should be asking them to do and can we do it better,” said Baines. “Can we get police officers out of responding to certain types of services?”

Baines is a former Fresno Police Officer and says he has himself responded to calls that required extra help from outside organizations.

To get the most out of the police commission, Baines said they broke it up into four sub-committees:

Police training tactics

Policy police budget

Community development

Community input

“I am really hopeful and remain hopeful that city council and the mayor administration with the Police Department will work together to implement some of our recommendations,” said Baines.

Each subcommittee is in charge of overseeing the current rules and regulations. Baines says he feels strongly the commission will present meaningful recommendations that the council will take seriously.

“The commission is one part but this is really about the community and a much much larger conversation,” said Fresno Police Commission member Deep Singh with Jakara Movement.

Singh says he is happy to provide his input and give representation from his community.

“We are in a moment where there is a new focus but also new creativity and new possibilities,” said Singh.

Ashley Rojas with Fresno Barrios Unidos is also part of the Fresno Police Commission. She said the decisions made by the commission will have a far-reaching impact.

“This means investing in schools and parks and sidewalks and street lights and youth programming and into our families and into our elderly folks. This is about health for all and childcare for all,” said Rojas.

The Fresno Police Commission is scheduled to have an online public meeting next Monday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.