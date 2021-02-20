Fresno Police arrest 2, looking for third suspect after pursuit

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police arrested two suspects, a third outstanding after a pursuit early Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after midnight on Saturday, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a stop sign in Central Fresno.

As officers contacted the occupants, they say they observed an occupant seated in the back seat, having a firearm tucked under his lap.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 40-year-old Benancio Gonzales, placed the car in reverse and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Benancio Gonzales, 40.

Officers initiated a pursuit and say the vehicle matched a vehicle in a series of shootings that had occurred 38 minutes prior.

After a pair of PIT attempts on Clinton near Marks Avenues, authorities say they were able to successfully PIT the vehicle on Marks Avenue where vehicle came to rest against a chain-link fence.

Authorities say the occupants exited the vehicle and ran into an empty field.

Officers say they were able to detain and identify the right front passenger as 23-year-old Briana Savala.

Briana Savala, 23.

The other two occupants fled on foot towards an apartment complex. Gonzales was eventually taken into custody as he was jumping a cinder block wall at the Westmarc Apartment complex at 2264 N. Marks Avenue, according to authorities.

Police say the second suspect considered to be armed and dangerous jumped in an enclosed patio area to an apartment where he proceeded to break a sliding glass door and make entry into the apartment.

A man exited the apartment and said his roommate was still in the apartment.

Authorities say an ad-hoc entry was assembled and an entry was made. The roommate was safely secured out.

Police say a partial call-out of the SWAT team ensued but were not able to locate the suspect inside the apartment.

Detectives found a .38 caliber revolver identified as the firearm from the original traffic stop.

Street Violence Bureau is working on this investigation and developing leads on the outstanding subject.

Savala had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest and was booked into Fresno County Jail, while Gonzales had a pair of warrants for his arrest and was booked into Fresno County Jail for various charges, including felony evading.

If you have any information on this case, please call Detective Nick Romero at 559-313-3668 or email him at Nicolas.Romero@fresno.gov. You can also call Fresno Police at 498-STOP, where you may remain anonymous.