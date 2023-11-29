FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mutiple drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to Fresno Police Department.

Police say a total of nine drivers were arrested on Saturday, November 25.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.