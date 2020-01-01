Fresno PD looking for New Year’s Eve DUI drivers

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As New Year’s Eve parties were going strong, packed with people ready for the ball to drop, officers with Fresno Police were also out in numbers trying to make sure everyone made it safely to 2020.

The night brought a saturation enforcement period and while police wouldn’t say how many extra officers were on patrol they were all over the city making traffic stops.

“On a saturation night like tonight our hours are different,” Officer Antonio Nieto said Tuesday.

He, along with an increased fleet drove the streets looking for anyone who might be ringing in the New Year a little too hard. Soon enough, a man was pulled over on suspicion of DUI.

“[He has] a strong odor and slurring, just leaning on his car,” Nieto said.

Officers had to wait for a Hmong translator to arrive but had a breathalyzer ready and waiting.

Nieto said on saturation nights people can expect to see police at practically every corner making stops.

“This guy here I’m going to pull him over for an equipment violation,” Nieto said.

Within minutes of each other, he had stopped two drivers who had both just been pulled over by another officer.

“Just because we’re going to pull someone over doesn’t mean we’re going to give them a ticket, but we’re looking for telltale signs of somebody who might be impaired,” he said.

At times officers will just give warnings: the goal is to make sure the roads are safe.

“When somebody’s impaired driving, their making decisions are irrational. Obviously getting behind a wheel is one of those things that’s not only dangerous for themselves but to other motorists on the road it could be somebody else’s family, loved one,” Nieto said.

