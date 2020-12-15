Fresno Pacific University hoping to spread holiday cheer to local veterans

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno Pacific University is hoping to spread some holiday cheer to local veterans.

The university launched the first-ever ‘Operation Dear Veteran.’

It is an initiative to get people to write letters and cards for veterans to remind them that they are cared for and not forgotten; especially those who are alone because of the pandemic.

“My whole goal is to let them know we know you are there and we are so grateful for the sacrifices that you’ve paid in our behalf,” said Denise Baronian, executive director of regional enrollment at Fresno Pacific University.

Baronian started ‘Operation Dear Veteran.’

She hopes to collect 500 Christmas cards to be handed out at the Fresno VA Hospital and at the California Veteran’s home.

“I feel like we are close enough to that, that we can push it to 1000,” she said. “If we get more than we need which I hope there are plenty of veteran organizations that we can share the love we can discourse those cards multiple places.”

The cards will be collected through Dec. 20 and delivered the next day to veteran’s rooms on their food trays.

“I just want to make sure that people don’t forget our veterans and the price and sacrifices they have made and especially our older veterans there are many that have PDSD and those feelings of isolation. So anything we can do as a community. Takes so little effort to sit and write a note of thank you,” Baronian explained.