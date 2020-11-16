Fresno Pacific University held groundbreaking ceremony for new culture and arts center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Pacific University held a special groundbreaking ceremony for their new culture and arts center Sunday.

The new center is located on its main campus and will include several theaters as well as art gallery spaces.

While the center will provide much-needed performing space, the goal is to be able to give the city something to enjoy. Especially the neighborhoods in southeast Fresno.

“We know what culture and art does not only for youth, kids, but also for the seniors and elderly, and so forth. So we’re looking in terms of intergenerational opportunities that will actually enhance our student’s ability to be able to serve in the future,” said Fresno Pacific University President Dr. Joseph Jones.

The center is slated to be done by the summer of 2021.