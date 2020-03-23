Fresno organization reading to kids on YouTube channel

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno organization is reading to kids on their YouTube channel while they out of school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reading Heart is a book donation program dedicated to serving children in hospitals and in areas with limited access to books.

The goal is to keep the kids reading while they are off from school, the organizations says.

Even though kids might not be able to go out and grab one of our FREE books, we wanted to make sure that our friends could still access a good story.



Please subscribe to our YouTube page to see the latest storieshttps://t.co/CWOLXzcHvl — Danay (@readingheart) March 22, 2020

