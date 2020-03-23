1  of  2
Fresno organization reading to kids on YouTube channel

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno organization is reading to kids on their YouTube channel while they out of school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reading Heart is a book donation program dedicated to serving children in hospitals and in areas with limited access to books.

The goal is to keep the kids reading while they are off from school, the organizations says.

