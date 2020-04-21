Fresno officials make plans to ease restrictions once state shelter in place order is lifted

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Local city and county government officials are making plans to ease business restrictions once California’s Shelter in Place order is lifted.

The emergency order has been in place in the City of Fresno for over a month. Councilmemeber Garry Bredefeld said as the time continues to tick by more and more citizens call his office.

“I have had people calling me every day,” said Bredefeld. “People calling me to work. Why can’t I work? Why is it that I have to stay in my house? They have businesses that they have worked their whole lives for that are being destroyed.”

On Monday, Californians with American flags and signs protested the stay at home order at the Capitol building in Sacramento.

Fresno Board of Supervisor Nathan Magsig said although many people want to get back to work, it isn’t that simple.

“So really the County of Fresno is an arm of the state,” said Magsig. “So until the governor lifts that order, we really can do very little.”

Magsig said the Board plans to work with businesses for plans once the order is lifted. For example, he said restaurants could be able to reopen at half capacity with servers required to wear personal protective equipment like masks.

Over at City Hall, council members and Mayor Lee Brand have organized a group to answer a list questions. What businesses will open? When will they open? What precautions will the employees have to take?

Unless extended, Fresno’s Shelter in Place emergency order is expires on May 6.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.