Thought you could beat the heat at Yosemite this weekend? Think again.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, California (KSEE) – Some people are heading to Yosemite National Park hoping to escape the Central Valley heat, however the National Weather Service in Hanford forecasts triple digits temperatures for the Yosemite Valley as well.

“If you’re trying to escape the heat by going to Yosemite National Park, you may not have any luck because high temperatures of around 110 degrees are looking possible this weekend,” said Andy Bollenbacher, a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

A couple from San Francisco came with plans to hike and camp this weekend but were surprised to hear just how hot it’s going to be.

“We came prepared, we knew it was going to be hot, but we didn’t know it was going to be 110 degrees hot, but we expect it to be hot anyways,” said Eric Tsai from San Francisco, California.

Other visitors who’ve already been staying in the park for a few days say some of their planned activities were ruined due to the heat.

“Well, we were down in the Valley, and it was really, really hot, luckily we got to dip our feet in the river and that was nice, it was very refreshing, but it was very, very hot and we didn’t do much hiking because of that,” said Adam Rotem from Boston, Massachusetts.

“Hot, hot hot, we were in Curry Village and you pretty much can’t do anything during the day except sit in the river and just enjoy the cold water from the glaciers,” said Erika Peters, an Orange County resident.

Peters says she thinks the best way to beat the heat is taking to the water.

“Bring inner tubes, bring floaties, get in the river and spend the whole day in the river.”

Also, remember reservations are required for entrance into the park.