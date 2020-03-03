‘Fresno needs a change’: why Andrew Janz wants to be Fresno’s mayor

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – You may know him as the Fresno County violent crimes prosecutor or from the race to represent California’s 22nd congressional district in 2018 when he lost to incumbent Republican Devin Nunes.

Now Andrew Janz is adding father to his resume. His daughter’s room, decked out in all things Fresno. A sign of Janz’s latest goal, become the next mayor.

“Fresno needs a change. What we are doing now isn’t working,” said Janz.

Janz says real change isn’t possible without addressing widespread poverty and racial injustice.

“What we need to have is a mayor that is going to prioritize existing neighborhoods that have been forgotten. Ones that have not had the resources we know they need to survive and thrive,” said Janz.

Resources like quality education, job opportunities and improved parks and infrastructure.

Janz supports Governor Gavin Newsom’s homelessness plan and wants the state’s $11.5 million distributed to Fresno used wisely.

“It’s not only about providing shelters and providing folks with services, but it’s about prevention and making sure people don’t fall into homelessness in the first place, creating opportunities, and building healthy neighborhoods and communities,” said Janz.

Janz wants more funding for the city’s fire departments. If elected, he would choose the new police chief.

“We have to rethink how we police our streets and I think the change comes from the top. We need a police chief that can come in, be transparent, a police chief that’s going to be ethical and one that will earn the trust of the community,” said Janz.

Janz says he won’t accept campaign donations from corporations or developers.

In Fresno, Janz says his endorsements include council members Miguel Arias and Nelson Esparza. In Sacramento, he says he has the support of Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, Senator Melissa Hurtado, and both the state treasurer and state controller.

“We have a city council I think believes in progress and making Fresno a bigger and better place, I want to be a partner in all that, I want to make sure that we create a community that I can raise my daughter in and that many Fresno families can be proud of.”

Andrew Janz is running against Jerry Dyer in the race to be Fresno’s next mayor.

