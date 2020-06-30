Fresno murder suspect shot by police after opening fire on officers in Montclair, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A murder suspect from Fresno was shot on Monday after opening fire on officers, according to the Pomona Police Department.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the city of Montclair in the Pomona Valley.

Officers were assisting another agency when they made a traffic stop on a driver suspected of homicide in the area of Monte Vista Avenue and the 10 Freeway.

UPDATE – I can confirm we were assisting another agency and made a traffic stop on a murder suspect out of Fresno. The suspect exited his car and fired on Pomona officers. A firearm was recovered at the scene. All further info will come from Montclair PD, who is handling https://t.co/qPhXLkd2Bf — Chief Michael Ellis (@EllisPPD) June 30, 2020

The police department says the suspect exited his car and fired at Pomona officers. An officer returned fire– striking the suspect. No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and there is no word on his condition.

The firearm was recovered at the scene. The name of the murder suspect has not been released at this time.

