Fresno muralist honors man who gave his life trying to save children at Reedley Beach

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Artist Omar Super Huerta dedicated his 36th mural in Selma to honoring the life of Manjit Singh.

“It always helps to unite and to go through it all together,” he said.

The 29-year-old died earlier this month while visiting Reedley Beach.

Family and friends said he dove into the water without hesitation trying to save three children after they were swept away.

One of them, 8-year-old Samantha Cruz-Pedro, died after spending days on life support. Huerta plans on memorializing her as well.

Fidel Manzano runs the ministry at 1701 Whitson Street where the mural is going up.

He said when he was asked to give a wall as a canvass, the answer was an easy yes.

“I want to recognize the man that is doing good for humanity,” Manzano said.

He said his life’s goal has been helping others, and wants to recognize Singh for making the ultimate sacrifice.

“I give him a lot of credit for giving his life for saving other lives, that’s the most valuable thing a man can do in life,” he said.

Huerta said there will be a candlelight vigil in the coming days and the mural will be the backdrop where the community can meet and honor Singh.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.