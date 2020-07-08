Fresno mural honors U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A mural to honor Army specialist Vanessa Guillen was painted in Fresno Tuesday.

Local artist Omar Super Huerta was working on the painting throughout the day.

“It makes me feel proud to be able to awaken everyone that there is still unity out here that there is still support,” said Omar.

Guillen’s remains were found near Fort Hood, Texas last week.

Federal investigators believe 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson killed Guillen after she filed sexual harassment charges against him. Robinson killed himself while fleeing police.

