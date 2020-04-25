Fresno moving company says ‘pay what you can afford’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Another essential business is stepping in to help out people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. A locally-owned moving company, Well Done Moving, is offering a “pay only what you can afford” promotion for customers doing their part during the pandemic.

“We’re really focused on just how we can give back to our neighbors – our community,” said business manager Lindsey Beasley. “And that’s what we want to be our main focus right now–is how we can help.”

As moving companies are considered an essential business, Beasley says they’re following all directives, cleaning and sanitizing regularly, screening employees daily to make sure they’re healthy. They are also wearing protective gear, gloves, and masks.

“Moving is stressful anyway without all this COVID-19 going on. So, moving we have to take a lot more precautions. We already try to operate in a safe and sanitary way.”

So far, the Fresno based company helped a few Fresno residents — one, in particular, was a Fresno State student who had to move off-campus.

The “pay only what you can afford” promotion is going on through May 15th. For more information, click here.

