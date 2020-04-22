Fresno mom shares 3 tips to help kids stay productive while parents work from home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Distance-learning is the new thing for many Central Valley schools and parents are having to find ways to make ‘school at home’ work.

Fresno lifestyle blogger, Chantea McIntyre, shares her tips with other parents who like her, have to work from home and make sure their kids stay on track with their learning. Her number one tip is to have rotation stations for the kids.

“One kid can be on the iPad, one kid on my spare laptop and then we have a writing rotation and a playing rotation,” explained Chantea.

These rotations are important she says especially if you don’t have a tech device for each kid.

Tip number two to parents is to make sure the kids are reading, writing, listening, and speaking daily.

“They can make their own YouTube videos to speak, write letters to grandma, letters to friends, they can read any book any material in the house so if all fails reading, writing, listening and speaking is going to be a win, Chantea said.

Number three is that she recommends parents have something called power hour.

She explains, “Power hour is a roving hour because sometimes I have a conference call that I need zero distractions from and so I’ll say kids it’s power hour and they know that they cannot bother mom for that hour,” Chantea said. “They can do whatever they want without burning the house right.”

Last tip she shares is for parents to network with other parents and to get ideas from each other.

“You are not alone,” she added.

