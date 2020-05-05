Fresno mayor modifies policy on medical and dental services

Lee Brand prepared for election night

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced that the City of Fresno has clarified its policy on medical and dental services during the pandemic after discussions with the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) and local health care officials, on Monday.

Healthcare providers — doctors, dentists, mental health professionals, nurses, optometrists, hospice, etc. – should follow the guidance of the California Department of Public Health, the Fresno County Department of Public Health and their respective licensing authorities regarding their services.

For the latest information on all city-issued emergency orders and other coronavirus-related decisions, call 311 or visit the City of Fresno website at www.fresno.gov.

