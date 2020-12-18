Fresno mayor, mayor-elect issue statements on Measure P ruling

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — If you live in Fresno, you could soon be paying an additional sales tax. The 5th District Court of Appeal has reversed the results of a 2018 parks measure in Fresno.

A panel of justices say the Measure P sales tax – actually passed.

The appeals court says the measure needed only “A simple majority” instead of a two-thirds majority to pass.

The “Three-eighths of a cent” sales tax would generate around $38 million for city parks, recreation, streets, and arts every. Two billion over the 30-year life of the measure.

It’s likely to be challenged in the state supreme court. It’s unclear if the court will hear the appeal.

“We normally do not comment on pending litigation, but today’s Fifth District Court of Appeal Measure P ruling is different. The City of Fresno will abide by the Court’s decision once it becomes final,” said Mayor Brand.

Jerry Dyer, mayor elect also issued a statement on the Measure P ruling.

“It is time for us to come together as a community and support the results of Measure P. I look forward to working with the City Council and community members as we utilize these dollars to beautify our parks, and trails, and meet the needs of our youth for decades to come,” said Mayor-elect Dyer.