Fresno Mayor extends shelter in place, some modifications allowing residents back to work

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) – Fresno Mayor Lee Brand extended the city’s emergency shelter in place order on Friday. Although the order will last longer, some non-essential business employees will be able to get back to work.

The order was due to expire at midnight on May 6. It has been extended until May 31.

Even though there is an extension, Brand said lower risk stores such as retail, furniture, and local restaurants will most likely be able to re-open in the next couple of weeks.

“I recognize that patience is running thin,” said Brand. “People want to get back to work and businesses want to open their doors.”

The owners are required to work with the city’s code enforcement to make sure they have a plan and the necessary supplies to meet the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s social distancing guidelines.

After opening, there will be a two week trial period. If there is a spike in cases or the stores do not follow the safety protocols the businesses can be shut down again.

“The most important part,” said Brand. “Is that no matter what we do, we need to make sure that it is done in a safe, methodical manner and we ensure that there are mitigation efforts to ensure the public it is safe.”

Brand plans to open more businesses if cases decrease during the first phase.

“What this does, is it opens the gate for thousands of employees to come back to work. Hundreds of businesses to reopen. It is making a major step in rebuilding the Fresno economy,” said Brand. “I will look at lifting even more requirements based on the level of risk and litigation measures.”

Along with the extension, Brand said citizens will have to wear face coverings or masks when they enter stores or businesses. Citizens do not have to wear them when they do things such as walking their dog or driving their cars.

The city does not plan to regulate or police citizens and Brand said he is relying solely on voluntary compliance.

“If we open a lot of new businesses we want to make sure both the employees and customers are safe,” said Brand. “I don’t believe that anybody is going to get a ticket. Again, the main consequence is the lack of entry.”

The categories of businesses will be announced in the next week. The city has also decided to close all city parks for Mother’s Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend.

