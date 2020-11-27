Fresno man’s TikToks about his homeless customers have gone viral

Akram Mohsin first started posting just to show the kind of people he sees at work

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A Fresno gas station worker’s TikTok has gone viral after featuring some of his customers on his videos.

After noticing some of them are homeless, Mohsin’s audience has been reaching out to help them out.

When he first started posting videos, Mohsin just wanted to show the kind of people he saw at work. In some of his early videos, he showcased some of his customers singing and dancing.

One of those dancing customers, Chris, was the source of one of Mohsin’s first viral videos. But, as viewers realized Chris was homeless, they wanted to help and sent over some things like clothes.

“I never asked them to send anything. They just send it, then one day there’s like a few Amazon packages [here at work],” Mohsin said. “I’m just like, oh wow, y’know?”

The giving continued, not just with more clothes either. People would send money via CashApp to Mohsin to give to his customers. Mohsin would post his customers receiving these gifts every time.

Two million people now follow Mohsin’s videos and are ready to help the next person he features.

He never thought it’d get this big of a following.

“It’s a blessing to [the customers]. I’m happy to be the middle man between it all. It’s just really good and nice to see people engaging in that kind of stuff,” Mohsin said.

Mohsin’s videos have also helped people re-connect. One homeless man he’s featured is named Gilbert. As Mohsin’s following grew, old friends of Gilbert reached out to get him off the streets.

“Shoutout to Drew and Joey, they’re taking care of him. They got him back on his feet. He’s been five months sober now. He’s doing really good,” Mohsin said.

Mohsin said he doesn’t plan to stop any time soon, but he is going to take a little break since he has a vacation coming up.