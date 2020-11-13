Fresno man sentenced to 281 years to life in prison for 2018 sexual assault, robbery & kidnapping of 24-year-old woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County jury has sentenced a man to 281 years to life in prison for the 2018 sexual assault, burglary, robbery and kidnapping of a 24-year-old Fresno woman and for endangering a child in her care.

Joseph Matthew Ward’s sentence came approximately two years after he forced the victim and the 1-year-old child in her care, into her home at knifepoint on June 22, 2018, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said. Ward then sexually assaulted the victim and ransacked the residence.

Ward then took the victim’s laptop computer and forced her to go with him in her vehicle to an ATM where she was forced to withdraw cash.

After taking the money out of the machine, the victim was able to escape from Ward, the DA’s Office said. Ward then left the location and ditched the victim’s vehicle near a house belonging to one of his family members.

Ward was convicted by a jury on Aug. 29, 2019.