Fresno man missing since Labor Day Weekend found dead, Sheriff’s Office says

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead by a hunter walking in the area of the Garnet Dike boat launch, and he hadn’t been seen since August, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

An examination confirmed it to be a Hans Lamaack, 65, of Fresno. A cause of death has not been determined.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Lamaack was last seen in the City of Fresno on Aug. 30, 2019. The Sheriff’s Office was made aware that he was missing on Sept. 24, when deputies found Lamaack’s car, a 2001 Volvo after a bicyclist riding in the area reported seeing the Volvo parked with no one around.

It was parked near Garnet Dike Campground, which is located along the upper Kings River near Balch Camp.

Lamaack was found approximately three miles away from where his vehicle was parked.

Anyone with additional information about Lamaack’s disappearance is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

