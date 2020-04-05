Fresno man documents his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — One of Fresno County’s newest confirmed novel coronavirus cases has been sharing the story leading up to his diagnosis in a series of posts on Facebook.

Goon Pattanumotana, despite being a high-risk individual with type 2 diabetes, never thought he’d catch COVID-19. But, through his posts, he wants to show the public how fast and how hard the virus can hit.

It started with a status on March 21, Pattanumotana wrote, “I am under self-quarantine.” While it started just as a way to document his time at home, he realized he was getting ill.

“I wasn’t expecting to be sick on the first day,” he said.

As he posted more, Pattanumotana would describe coughing fits, exhaustion, dizzy spells — even losing nearly 20 pounds. He’d end up checking in St. Agnes Medical Center where he’d be put on an oxygen tank and several medications.

Pattanumotana, 45, has been getting treated a St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno.

He also had a swab submitted for COVID-19 testing and found out he tested positive on Friday.

“It’s very unexpected and things can happen fairly quickly. I would not wish this upon anyone else,” Pattanumotana said. “It’s not an enjoyable experience to me.”

One of the medications he’s been using is hydroxychloroquine, which is a drug that can treat several diseases including malaria and lupus. Doctors across the nation are testing it to fight against COVID-19.

What’s been really helpful, though, is the support he’s been getting on his Facebook posts.

“Basically, everyone telling me how much they support [me] and so on. I’m getting support from people that I have never seen, or heard from in a very long time,” Pattanumotana said.

He adds he’s been spending a lot of time on Netflix.

“Ironically, I’ve been watching some kind of zombie outbreak movie, which I don’t know why I’m watching at a time like this,” he said with a smile.

In his update for Saturday, Pattanumotana said he’s starting to be less reliant on the oxygen tank, which he hopes is a sign he’s on the road to recovery. So far in the Central Valley, 16 people have recovered from the virus.