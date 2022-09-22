FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been arrested after allegedly sending a child pornographic material, according to the Central California ICAC Task Force.

Officials say that on Thursday, Detectives with the Central California ICAC Task Force and special agents with Homeland Security Investigation executed a search warrant on the 2100 block of Inyo Street in Fresno.

According to officials, officers were following up on a lead from Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) in El Paso, Texas. During an online undercover operation, HSI agents were posing as a 14-year-old female. The agents identified 46-year-old Ignacio Morales who allegedly sent the female child pornographic material and allegedly wanted to meet up with the child to engage in sexual activity. During the investigation, Morales contacted a second undercover agent and repeated the same behavior.

Officers with the Central California ICAC Task Force arrested and booked Morales into the Fresno County Jail, according to officials. Morales has posted bond.

If anyone has any additional information about Ignacio Morales, you are asked to please contact Detective Oscar Rivas (559) 487-6019 or submit a CyberTip.

To report child sexual exploitation online visit www.cybertipline.org or call the NCMEC 24-hour call center at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If you or someone else are in immediate danger, please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.