Fresno man arrested on kidnapping, human trafficking charges in connection to 17-year-old in Bakersfield

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old Fresno man has been arrested in connection with the human trafficking of a 17-year-old within Bakersfield, according to police.

Javonna Lewis, 22, was arrested on suspicion of torture, kidnapping, human trafficking and other charges. Police said the victim has been reunited with her family.

An investigation is ongoing and police are working to identify other suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective J. Montgomery at 661-326-3870 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

