Fresno man accused of 17 commercial burglaries in Clovis, Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested Thursday accused of committing 17 commercial burglaries in Clovis and Fresno, according to Clovis Police.

Since Feb. 1, 11 H&R Block locations and six other businesses in Clovis and Fresno were burglarized, said Lt. Jim Munro. During the burglaries, personal files, cash and electronics were stolen.

At around 4:15 a.m., Clovis Police detectives spotted a suspect vehicle leaving an H&R Block location in the area of 3800 N. Cedar Ave. in east-central Fresno. The vehicle was pulled over and stolen property was discovered inside.

(Clovis Police Dept.)

Detectives found that the suspect had just committed another burglary, Munro said. The suspect, identified as Emilio Sanchez-Lopez, 32, was arrested on multiple burglary charges, looting, identity theft and possession of stolen property charges.

Following leads, detectives served a search warrant in the area of 200 W. Dakota Ave. in central Fresno. A large amount of stolen property was found from the string of burglaries.

Detectives recovered the property and are in the process of notifying victims.

Clovis Detectives and their counterparts with the Fresno Police Department are working close together on many of these cases, Munro said. Sanchez-Lopez will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is urged to contact Clovis Police Detective Puente at 559-324-3489.