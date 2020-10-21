Fresno loses well-known drummer, musician

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Born on January 29th, 1980, Fresno drummer Eli Reyes died from a heart attack at 40-years-old. In his short life, he made a distinct mark both on and off the stage.

“He knew everybody in every band and he knew what their music sounded like, he knew the names of their songs,” said Mike Mancillas, a friend of Eli Reyes.

“He played on more stages than a lot of other Fresno musicians did,” said John Esquivel, a concert promoter.

“There are very few people who I think had the reach that he had. And yeah I think that it’s a loss,” said Joshua Tehee, a Fresno musician and friend of Eli.

“I very rarely have seen someone be able to put so much of everything that they are into their instrument, but there was no gate there for him,” said musician Kat Jones.

Reyes was most known for playing with Fresno bands Rademacher and the Fay Wrays.

“If you wanted to play with Eli, he wanted to play with you,” said Luke Deniston, a bandmate of Eli Reyes.

“Locally he was really well known for what he did and his contribution to the artist community of Fresno, but there certainly was a deeper sense of who he was,” said Ben McEntee, friend of Eli Reyes.

“He was really everyone’s fan. He encouraged people,” said McEntee.

“I guess I would have to say that even if you didn’t really know him all that well he would have been your truest friend and I am going to miss him so much,” Tiffany Muldoon, Eli’s Best Friend.

