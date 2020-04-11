Fresno little league gets burglarized and vandalized again

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A southeast Fresno baseball and softball little league is out thousands of dollars after their storage trailer got broken into this week.

Unfortunately, burglaries and vandalism at Bakman Baseball Field isn’t new. But, with the pandemic suspending the league’s upcoming season, this incident hurts a little more than usual.

Sean Sagardia got the text Thursday afternoon, a gardener that works at the field asked if anyone with Sunnyside Lone Star Little League left the storage container unlocked.

Sagardia’s heart sank.

The thieves made it off with both of the league’s pitching machines, they also left behind a trail of graffiti. This crime has put them in a bigger hole and their plans for renovating the field are in jeopardy.

“We had about $1,000 worth of renovation that we went into the season with, but now we’ll have to re-paint and do things like that. Then, the pitching machines are usually around $2,500,” Sagardia said.

While the league has been a mark for burglars many times over the years, it’s also been a life changing outlet for hundreds of boys and girls since the 1960’s.

“Truly the life lessons that are learned on the field — for me in particular — are they they grow up to be better young adults,” Sagardia said.

Not long after the text, Sagardia posted about the crime on Facebook. It’s quickly garnered anger in the community, as well as people reaching out to help.

“The best part about it is every single penny that comes in will be turned around an reinvested in this field — and in the children of the neighborhood,” he said.

The league has started a Facebook fundraising campaign to recoup some of its losses. You can find it by clicking here.

