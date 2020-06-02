Fresno leaders, police ask citizens to stay peaceful amid nationwide protests

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — As protests continue nationwide, community leaders in Fresno are pleading with citizens to not engage in any vandalism or violence.

The Fresno Police Department and the Clovis Police Department are ramping up patrols around local stores as a precaution.

“Right now we are concentrating on that,” said Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch. “We have a plan in place. We have several officers that are out making sure that shopping centers and any type of public place will be safe.”

In the last 48 hours, there have been several break-ins in Fresno County including one at a Les Schwab on Saturday where police say three protesters were arrested for allegedly shattering a window.

The ‘We Can’t Breathe’ protest outside of City Hall on Sunday was peaceful with zero incidents. Mayor Lee Brand and Police Chief Andy Hall commended the Fresno State NAACP the organization of the protest.

“To the thousands of people who gathered along the streets of Fresno over the past three days to pray and march and speak out against injustice – thank you for showing the world that we can come together as one voice and challenge the status quo in a peaceful and powerful way. I am also proud of the way the organizers of yesterday’s event, the thousands who marched downtown, and our police officers responded, showing dignity and respect for each other,” said Brand in a statement.

On Monday, Fresno State NAACP President D’Aungilique Jackson called on the community to not riot.

“Fresno is on the map for not only having one of the largest demonstrations but one of the most peaceful, and you want to take away from that?” said Jackson. “And turn it into something violent? Where we have to work? And while we are telling you that we are struggling? That is not helpful, and I hope people can see that.”

There were several local store break-ins on Sunday night at Target, the Vault, and CVS Pharmacy. Police do not believe any of them were at all connected to any protests.

“When you riot and you are using the Black Lives Matter hashtag, all you are doing is making black people look like we are full of anger and that is not true,” said Jackson. “We have changed. We have been oppressed for over 400 years in this country. We are still talking about the same things that Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks were talking about 50 years ago.”

The Federal Courthouse was closed to the public on Monday on advice from the U.S. Marshal concerned for physical safety.

Fashion Fair Shopping Center reopened after closing on Sunday. River Park Shopping Center will not host this Tuesday’s Farmer’s Market.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.