Fresno leaders on police officer’s alleged ties to Proud Boys

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Community leaders are weighing in on the investigation of a Fresno Police officer for alleged ties to the Proud Boys.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama said there is an internal investigation underway and the officer will be on administrative leave until it is complete.

The investigation sparked by video and photos of a group of counter-protesters in front of the Tower Theatre on Sunday

“The video that I saw was in fact a Fresno Police officer,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer said it is not clear the officer’s level of involvement with the group, but he did send a clear message to the community.

“I can tell you as the mayor of this city we will not tolerate any employee that belongs to, associates with, or promotes supremacy, supports criminal activity, or promotes racism,” said Dyer.

Fresno City Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmerelda Soria released a statement that demanded the city to go a step farther and open an independent investigation with the findings made public.

Over the last 24 hours, I have received concerns from members of our Black, Latino, and LGBTQ communities and their increased fear of this type of hate existing within our police department. They need to be assured that our city has a department that will protect and respect them regardless of who they are. Fresno City Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmerelda Soria

Chair of Fresno’s Commission on Police Reform Oliver Baines said it is troubling to see Fresno make national headlines for this type of news – but believes if it is handled properly, it can build community trust.

“I think this is a very important moment for the Police Chief and police department to establish its credibility one way or another,” said Baines. “So, I think beyond the community this is an opportunity for the police department in all honestly.”