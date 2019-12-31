Fresno law enforcement prepping for celebratory gunfire, DUI’s on NYE

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The Fresno Sheriff’s Office, Fresno Police Department, and California Highway will be on the lookout tonight for drunk drivers, and celebratory gunfire.

Last year from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., the police department received over 300 calls for shots fired. This year, extra officers expect another high volume of calls.

“We will get hundreds,” said Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith. “Again, I think last year we had several hundred 911 calls. Probably over 300, so you can imagine we are going to get multiple, multiple reports of shots being fired.”

Officers remind people that although celebratory gunfire might seem like a good way to ring in the new year, it can be very dangerous.

“It is the old phrase,” said Fresno Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Tony Botti. “It is very cliche but what goes up must come down. When you point a gun in the air and you fire, you have no control over where the bullet is going to land.”

According to a 2004 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are hit by a bullet that was shot into the air are most likely to be struck in the head.

Luckily for Fresno homeowner Rober mack, in January of 2019, he was not hit by a bullet that came down on his home.

“About 12:05 a.m., I heard a whistling noise and three bam, bam, and a thud,” said Robert Mack. “So it went through my roof, my ceiling and it landed on my carpet about 8 feet away from me.”

Three homes were struck by celebratory gunfire last New Year.

Over the years people have been injured in Fresno but no one has been killed as a result of this gunfire.

Officers will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers and people shooting off illegal fireworks.

