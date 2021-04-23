Fresno K9 stabbed by a suspect, back on the job

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A K9 officer that the Fresno Police Department said was stabbed during a domestic violence incident is back at work.

Argo, the 2-year-old K9 gave kisses and hugs to his handler during his first day back on the job. While he is still recovering, it was clear by his body language that he was ready to get back on patrol.

“For him, it is like he never left,” said his handler Brian Sturgeon. “He was getting a little stir crazy.”

The department said on April 10 a domestic violence suspect stabbed Argo at least six times.

“We are fortunate. We believe that that officer could have been really hurt if it wasn’t for the K9,” said Lt. Tim Tietjen. “The officer could have been seriously harmed, maybe even died.”

“A miraculous dog,” said Sturgeon. “He did everything I could have dreamt of and more during that and he has been a great partner.”

Argo has been on patrol for a year and a half and is training to be able to find explosives.

